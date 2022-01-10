Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) in conjunction with the sponsors (Stanbic Bank and Kansai Plascon) have offered sets of jerseys to all the third and fourth division clubs in the 2022 Uganda Cup.

This was revealed on Monday, January 10, 2022 during the draws for the round of 32 stage at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

Daniel Kayongo, Kenneth Agutamba, Nakiwala Kiyingi and Aisha Nalule show off the back of one of the jerseys to be given out Credit: John Batanudde

Kansai Plascon’s Daniel Kayongo and FUFA Third Vice President Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi show off a jersey Credit: John Batanudde

“We have decided to provide jerseys to the regional and fourth division clubs that will be used at the round of 32 stage. This has been done in conjunction with our sponsors” Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, FUFA third vice president revealed.

All the third division and fourth division clubs will host their respective home games at this stage.

The matches for the round of 32 will be played between 18th and 30th January 2022 at the various venues.

Full Draw for Round of 32 (First mentioned club to host opening game):