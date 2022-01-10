Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) in conjunction with the sponsors (Stanbic Bank and Kansai Plascon) have offered sets of jerseys to all the third and fourth division clubs in the 2022 Uganda Cup.
This was revealed on Monday, January 10, 2022 during the draws for the round of 32 stage at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.
“We have decided to provide jerseys to the regional and fourth division clubs that will be used at the round of 32 stage. This has been done in conjunction with our sponsors” Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, FUFA third vice president revealed.
All the third division and fourth division clubs will host their respective home games at this stage.
The matches for the round of 32 will be played between 18th and 30th January 2022 at the various venues.
Full Draw for Round of 32 (First mentioned club to host opening game):
- Rusekere Growers Vs Kataka – Kabarole
- Heros Vs Gaddafi – Lira
- Booma Vs Nyamityobora – Masindi
- Seeta United Vs Tepa – Mukono
- Kajjansi United Vs MYDA – Uganda Clays, Kajjansi
- Six O’clock Vs Mbarara City – Bushenyi
- Kiyinda Boys Vs Wakiso Giants – Mityana Ssaza Ground
- Kalongo United Vs Adjumani Town Council – Agago
- Bushenyi Veterans Vs Police – Bushenyi
- Paidha United Vs Onduparaka – Zombo
- Kigezi Home Boyz Vs Vipers – Kabale Municipal Stadium
- Kireka Young Vs Kitara – Kireka
- Tawai Vs Ndejje University – Dokolo
- Basere Vs Luweero United – Ngora
- Super Eagles Vs Sports Club Villa – Gulu
- Total Vs URA – Yumbe
- Busia United Vs KCCA – Busia
- Nsambya SC Vs Kyetume – Makindye
- Ateker Vs Lugazi Municipal – Soroti
- Jinja North United Vs Maroons – Jinja
- PCCP Vs Express – Makindye
- Bujumbura Vs Paidha Black Angels – Hoima
- Iganga Young Vs Calvary – Iganga
- TIPSA Vs Arua Hill – Koboko
- Five Stars Vs Tooro United – Works Playground, Entebbe
- Impala Hill Vs Proline – Mulago playground
- NEC Vs Admin – Bugolobi
- Kisugu Vs Busoga United – Kisugu
- Bundimasoli Vs BUL – Bundibungyo
- Mbale Heroes Vs Blacks Power – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale
- Soroti Vs UPDF – Soroti Municipal
- Free Stars Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Mukono