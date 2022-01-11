AFCON 2021 (Group E):

Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

AFCON defending champions Algeria played to a non-scoring draw with Sierra Leone during group E contest at the Japoma Stadium in Douala city on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Sirrea Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Nbalie Kamara was the hero with pin point saves throughout the match.

Muhammed Nbalie Kamara is congragulated by a teammate

Riyad Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli, Youcef Belaili, Islam Slimani as well as substitutes Farid Boulaya and Baghdad Bounedjah all got close but were denied.

Umaru Bangura and Mohamed Buya Turay had different chances for Sierra Leone saved by the Algerian goalkeeper Rais M’Bolhi.

Riyhad Mahrez (left) takes on a Sirrea Leone defender

Algeria is now unbeaten in 35 matches, two matches short of the World record held by Italy (37 matches).

Kamara was named the man of the match for the outstanding display.

Meanwhile, Nigeria edged Egypt 1-0 in a group D duel at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Leicester City striker Promise Kelechi Iheanacho scored the priceless goal on the half hour mark.

Algeria XI Vs Sirrea Leone (Credit: CAF)

Team Line Ups:

Algeria: Rais M’Bolhi (G.K), Youcef Atal, Aissa Mandi, Abdelkader Bedrane (Djamel Benlamri 46’), Ramy Bensebaini, Haris Belkebla (Said Benrahma 84’), Yacine Brahimi (Sofiane Bendebka 64’), Riyad Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli (Farid Boulaya 64’), Youcef Belaili, Islam Slimani (Baghdad Bounedjah 64’)

Sierra Leone: Mohamed Nbalie Kamara (G.K), Osman Kakay, Steven Caulker, Umaru Bangura, Kevin Wright, John Kamara, Kwame Quee, Mustapha Bundu, Kei Kamara, Mohamed Buya Turay (Sullay Kaikai 84’), Alhaji Kamara (Saidu Fofanah 76’)

All Fixtures:

Group A

9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Cameroon Burkina Faso 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Ethiopia Cape Verde 13 January: Cameroon Vs Ethiopia

Cameroon Vs Ethiopia 13 January: Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso

Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon

Cape Verde Vs Cameroon 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia

Group B:

10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal Zimbabwe 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Guinea Malawi 14 January : Senegal Vs Guinea

: Senegal Vs Guinea 14 January : Malawi Vs Zimbabwe

: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe 18 January : Malawi Vs Senegal

: Malawi Vs Senegal 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea

Group C:

10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Morocco Ghana 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Comoros Gabon 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros

Morocco Vs Comoros 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana

Gabon Vs Ghana 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco

Gabon Vs Morocco 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros

Group D:

11 January : Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

: Nigeria Egypt 11 January: Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau

Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan

Nigeria Vs Sudan 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt

Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan

Group E

11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Algeria Sierra Leone 11 January : Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast

: Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea

Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria

Ivory Coast Vs Algeria 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F:

12 January: Tunisia Vs Mali

Tunisia Vs Mali 12 January: Mauritania Vs Gambia

Mauritania Vs Gambia 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali

Gambia Vs Mali 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania

Tunisia Vs Mauritania 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia

Gambia Vs Tunisia 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule:

Round of 16:

23 January: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1)

Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1) 23 January: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)

Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2) 24 January : Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (5)

: Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (5) 24 January : Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)

: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6) 25 January : Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)

: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3) 25 January: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)

Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8) 26 January: Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (7)

Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (7) 26 January: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals:

29 January: Winners Rof16 1 vs 2 (QF1)

Winners Rof16 1 vs 2 (QF1) 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 vs 6 (QF3)

Winners Rof16 5 vs 6 (QF3) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 vs 4 (QF2)

Winners of Rof16 3 vs 4 (QF2) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final:

2 February: Winners of QF 1 vs 2

3 February: Winners of QF 3 vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final: 6 February