AFCON 2021 (Group E):
- Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
AFCON defending champions Algeria played to a non-scoring draw with Sierra Leone during group E contest at the Japoma Stadium in Douala city on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Sirrea Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Nbalie Kamara was the hero with pin point saves throughout the match.
Riyad Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli, Youcef Belaili, Islam Slimani as well as substitutes Farid Boulaya and Baghdad Bounedjah all got close but were denied.
Umaru Bangura and Mohamed Buya Turay had different chances for Sierra Leone saved by the Algerian goalkeeper Rais M’Bolhi.
Algeria is now unbeaten in 35 matches, two matches short of the World record held by Italy (37 matches).
Kamara was named the man of the match for the outstanding display.
Meanwhile, Nigeria edged Egypt 1-0 in a group D duel at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
Leicester City striker Promise Kelechi Iheanacho scored the priceless goal on the half hour mark.
Team Line Ups:
Algeria: Rais M’Bolhi (G.K), Youcef Atal, Aissa Mandi, Abdelkader Bedrane (Djamel Benlamri 46’), Ramy Bensebaini, Haris Belkebla (Said Benrahma 84’), Yacine Brahimi (Sofiane Bendebka 64’), Riyad Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli (Farid Boulaya 64’), Youcef Belaili, Islam Slimani (Baghdad Bounedjah 64’)
Sierra Leone: Mohamed Nbalie Kamara (G.K), Osman Kakay, Steven Caulker, Umaru Bangura, Kevin Wright, John Kamara, Kwame Quee, Mustapha Bundu, Kei Kamara, Mohamed Buya Turay (Sullay Kaikai 84’), Alhaji Kamara (Saidu Fofanah 76’)
All Fixtures:
Group A
- 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon Vs Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia
Group B:
- 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal Vs Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea
Group C:
- 10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros
Group D:
- 11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan
Group E
- 11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
- 11 January: Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria
- 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F:
- 12 January: Tunisia Vs Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania Vs Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule:
Round of 16:
- 23 January: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1)
- 23 January: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
- 24 January: Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (5)
- 24 January: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
- 25 January: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
- 25 January: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
- 26 January: Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (7)
- 26 January: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (4)
Quarter-finals:
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 vs 2 (QF1)
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 vs 6 (QF3)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 vs 4 (QF2)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 vs 8 (QF4)
Semi-final:
2 February: Winners of QF 1 vs 2
3 February: Winners of QF 3 vs 4
Third-place play-off & Final: 6 February