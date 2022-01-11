Tuesday January 11, 2022 [Group E]

Japoma Stadium, Douala 4pm (EAT)

Defending champions Algeria begin title defence with a match against Sierra Leone.

The Desert Foxes start the game as clear favourites against a side that hasn’t played at the Africa Nations Cup tournament since 1996.

The two nations will be facing off for only the second time at the tournament with Algeria winning the previous one 2-0 in 1996.

The defending champions will also hope to stretch their unbeaten run to 34 games as they close in on the record held in by Italy.

Riyadh Mahrez, Ismael Bennacer and a host of other stars will be the main players for the Desert Foxes who are seeking to become the first nation to defend the competition since Egypt did so three times in a row until 2008.

In the same group, Ivory Coast will face Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.