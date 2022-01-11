Tuesday February 11, 2022 Group D

Sudan vs Guinea Bissau – 10pm

Nigeria vs Egypt – 7pm

African football giants Nigeria and Egypt lock horns in their first game of the TotalEnergies Afcon 2021 in Group D targeting maximum points.

The two nations will be facing off for a ninth time in the tournament with Nigeria slightly holding edge with three wins against The Pharaohs two with the rest ending in stalemates.

With Sudan and Guinea Bissau facing off later in the same group, a win will put either in the early lead in the group.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah expects a tough encounter but says he wants to win a title with the national team and that starts with winning games.

“All teams have top players and have the opportunity to compete. We will do everything we can to win because we have a good team and great players,” Salah told the media. “We are in the stage of building a new generation, however, we have reached the play-offs in the World Cup qualifiers, and now we will compete for the Africa Cup of Nations,” he added.

“I have never won a title with the national team and I hope this will be the first. We have a great coach and a great team so we will give our all.”

Ahmed Musa reveals this is his last tournament and wants to help the team win the competition.

“This is the last Africa Cup of Nations for me, and I thank God for all that I have achieved,” said Musa. “We have a good team, and we are going to compete for the title with whatever it takes. Whenever I play for the national team, I do my best because it is a great honour, especially to be the captain,” he added.