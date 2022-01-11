AFCON 2021 (Group D):
- Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Nigeria overcame Egypt 1-0 in a group D duel during the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Forward Promise Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero with the evening’s lone strike.
The Leicester City striker struck with his left foot in the top corner of the goal on the half hour mark.
Egypt had created the first scoring chance through Mostafa Mohamed but Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was equal to the task in the sixth minute.
The seven time AFCON champions then suffered a blow as Akram Tawfik twisted his knee in a challenge with Simon Moses with Mohamed Abdel Monem replacing him in the 12th minute.
Moses shot the side netting on the left in the 25th minute after finding Joe Aribo’s well-weighted pass,
Iheanacho lifted the mood with the opener in the 30th minute controlling a high ball and fired home an unstoppable left-footed half-volley into the top corner.
Mohamed Salah had a chance in the 70th minute but goalkeeper Okoye came quickly off his line to tame the Liverpool star.
The teams will return to Group D action on Saturday 15 January, with Nigeria taking on Sudan and Egypt facing Guinea-Bissau.
Sudan and Guinea-Bissau shall also face off in another group D contest.
In group E, defending champions Algeria were held to a non-scoring draw by Sierra Leone at the Japoma Stadium in Douala city.
Equatorial Guinea squared up with Ivory Coast in an all-West African affair.
Team Line Ups:
Nigeria XI: Maduka Okoye (G.K), Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo (Semi Ajayi 79’), William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Moses Simon (Alex Iwobi 90+1’), Taiwo Awoniyi (Umar Sadiq 72’), Samuel Chukwueze (Chidera Ejuke 72’), Kelechi Iheanacho (Kelechi Nwakali 80’)
Egypt XI: Mohamed El Shenawy (G.K), Hamdy Fathi, Mahmoud Hamdy (Mohamed Sherif 90’), Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed El Fotouh (Ayman Ashraf 46’), Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Trezeguet (Ahmed Zizo 58’), Akram Tawfik (Mohamed Abdel Monem 12’), Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed (Ramadan Sobhi 58’), Omar Marmoush
All Fixtures:
Group A
- 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon Vs Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia
Group B:
- 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal Vs Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea
Group C:
- 10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros
Group D:
- 11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan
Group E
- 11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
- 11 January: Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria
- 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F:
- 12 January: Tunisia Vs Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania Vs Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule:
Round of 16:
- 23 January: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1)
- 23 January: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
- 24 January: Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (5)
- 24 January: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
- 25 January: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
- 25 January: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
- 26 January: Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (7)
- 26 January: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (4)
Quarter-finals:
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 vs 2 (QF1)
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 vs 6 (QF3)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 vs 4 (QF2)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 vs 8 (QF4)
Semi-final:
- 2 February: Winners of QF 1 vs 2
- 3 February: Winners of QF 3 vs 4
Third-place play-off & Final:
6 February