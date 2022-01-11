AFCON 2021 (Group D):

Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Nigeria overcame Egypt 1-0 in a group D duel during the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Forward Promise Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero with the evening’s lone strike.

The Leicester City striker struck with his left foot in the top corner of the goal on the half hour mark.

Promise Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates after scoring for Nigeria Super Eagles (Credit: CAF)

Egypt had created the first scoring chance through Mostafa Mohamed but Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was equal to the task in the sixth minute.

The seven time AFCON champions then suffered a blow as Akram Tawfik twisted his knee in a challenge with Simon Moses with Mohamed Abdel Monem replacing him in the 12th minute.

Moses shot the side netting on the left in the 25th minute after finding Joe Aribo’s well-weighted pass,

Iheanacho lifted the mood with the opener in the 30th minute controlling a high ball and fired home an unstoppable left-footed half-volley into the top corner.

Mohamed Salah had a chance in the 70th minute but goalkeeper Okoye came quickly off his line to tame the Liverpool star.

Mo Salah and Kelechi fight for ball possession (Credit: CAF)

The teams will return to Group D action on Saturday 15 January, with Nigeria taking on Sudan and Egypt facing Guinea-Bissau.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau shall also face off in another group D contest.

In group E, defending champions Algeria were held to a non-scoring draw by Sierra Leone at the Japoma Stadium in Douala city.

Equatorial Guinea squared up with Ivory Coast in an all-West African affair.

Team Line Ups:

Nigeria XI: Maduka Okoye (G.K), Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo (Semi Ajayi 79’), William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Moses Simon (Alex Iwobi 90+1’), Taiwo Awoniyi (Umar Sadiq 72’), Samuel Chukwueze (Chidera Ejuke 72’), Kelechi Iheanacho (Kelechi Nwakali 80’)

Egypt XI: Mohamed El Shenawy (G.K), Hamdy Fathi, Mahmoud Hamdy (Mohamed Sherif 90’), Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed El Fotouh (Ayman Ashraf 46’), Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Trezeguet (Ahmed Zizo 58’), Akram Tawfik (Mohamed Abdel Monem 12’), Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed (Ramadan Sobhi 58’), Omar Marmoush

All Fixtures:

Group A

9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Cameroon Burkina Faso 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Ethiopia Cape Verde 13 January: Cameroon Vs Ethiopia

Cameroon Vs Ethiopia 13 January: Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso

Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon

Cape Verde Vs Cameroon 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia

Group B:

10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal Zimbabwe 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Guinea Malawi 14 January : Senegal Vs Guinea

: Senegal Vs Guinea 14 January : Malawi Vs Zimbabwe

: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe 18 January : Malawi Vs Senegal

: Malawi Vs Senegal 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea

Group C:

10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Morocco Ghana 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Comoros Gabon 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros

Morocco Vs Comoros 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana

Gabon Vs Ghana 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco

Gabon Vs Morocco 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros

Group D:

11 January : Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

: Nigeria Egypt 11 January: Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau

Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan

Nigeria Vs Sudan 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt

Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan

Group E

11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Algeria Sierra Leone 11 January : Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast

: Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea

Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria

Ivory Coast Vs Algeria 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F:

12 January: Tunisia Vs Mali

Tunisia Vs Mali 12 January: Mauritania Vs Gambia

Mauritania Vs Gambia 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali

Gambia Vs Mali 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania

Tunisia Vs Mauritania 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia

Gambia Vs Tunisia 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule:

Round of 16:

23 January: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1)

Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (1) 23 January: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)

Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2) 24 January : Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (5)

: Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (5) 24 January : Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)

: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6) 25 January : Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)

: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3) 25 January: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)

Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8) 26 January: Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (7)

Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (7) 26 January: Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals:

29 January: Winners Rof16 1 vs 2 (QF1)

Winners Rof16 1 vs 2 (QF1) 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 vs 6 (QF3)

Winners Rof16 5 vs 6 (QF3) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 vs 4 (QF2)

Winners of Rof16 3 vs 4 (QF2) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final:

2 February : Winners of QF 1 vs 2

: Winners of QF 1 vs 2 3 February: Winners of QF 3 vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final:

6 February