Following his loan move to Wakiso Giants, KCCA forward Sam Ssenyonjo says he wants to make his time at the Purple Sharks fruitful.

The striker has found playing time hard to come under Morley Byekwaso with the KCCA gaffer preferring Davis Kasirye, Sadat Anaku, Charles Lwanga and Brian Aheebwa in that order.

“I am excited to join the club,” he told the club website. “I want to make the most of my time here and can’t wait to get started,” he added.

His coach Alex Gitta also believes the highly rated centre forward will be of great addition to the squad especially in terms of getting goals.

“He is a goal poacher and someone we believe will add on our goal scoring rate,” said Gitta.

At Wakiso Giants, Ssenyonjo joins Frank Ssebuufu, Ivan Bogere and Shariph Kimbowa in the centre forwards’ department.