Moments after officially unveiling the return of Hema Water as their official beverage partner, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has set eyes to luring as many sponsors and partners as possible.

URA Football Club Chairman Dr Micah Gaalya made the revelation during the ceremony held at Ssendawula Hall found at URA main complex in Nakawa, Kampala on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Flanked by the Commissioner Corporate Services Richard Kariisa, finance manager Ceaser Labeja, CEO Henry Mayeku, General secretary Kaduyu and other club officials, the chairman confessed turning the club into a global brand.

“Since 1997, URA FC has won titles in the country, represented Uganda in the regional and continental championship, produced legends as players, coaches and administrators. We want to continue setting the trend and our target is to turn the club into a global brand as one of the most sought after brand. We are working within the vision of nurturing talents. This is a historical moment to unveil Hema Water to the club. We have also reached a positive development of starting the construction of our own stadium in Bugema. The plans and archictutural works are done as we are looking at the budget of the crucial phase” Dr Gaalya revealed.

URA officials, fans and Hema Water repersentatives drink the water during the launch (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hema Water returned for the second time to supply water to the club during training sessions and competitions for a duration of two years.

Robert Kigula who spoke on behalf of the beverage company expressed delight upon working with URA Football Club as they will brand the sleeves of the treasured URA jerseys.

“We are happy to support URA Football Club. They stand within our values of resilience, focus and visability. Local football is important and we shall support it in the best way possible. This partnership is to help grow local football. We are humbled for the leadership of URA Football Club. I call upon private sector partners to join the club” Kigula noted.

Robert Kigulya, Hema Water Representative (Credit: David Isabirye)

URA CEO Henry Mayeku (Credit: David Isabirye)

URA CEO Henry Mayeku asserted that this partnership is one way of establishing a strong rapport with the corporate world.

“URA FC wants to accelerate the transition of this club to new heights. We are building a strong rapport with the corporate world” Mayeku noted.

URA Commissioner Corporate Services Richard Kariisa represented the Commissioner General at the function.

URA Commissioner Corporate services Richard Kariisa speaks (Credit: David Isabirye)

He lauded the club management as well as that of Hema Water for forging such a partnership.

“I am happy for management of URA Football Club and Hema Water for initiating this partnership. I commend the coaches and playing staff at URA FC for turning the club into a visible brand with a disciplined fan base across the country” Kariisa observed.

URA has won the Uganda Premier League four times and thrice in the FUFA Big League.

This season, URA has so far played 13 matches, won 5, drawn 7 and lost once as they lie 7th with 22 points.