AFCON 2021 (Group F):
- Tunisia 0-1 Mali
- Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
A ten man Mali overcame Tunisia 1-0 during a group F match of the 2021 AFCON finals at the Limbe Stadium on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Ibrahima Kone scored a 48th minute for the lone goal on the evening.
Tunisia was awarded a penalty in the 70th minute after Moussa Djenepo handled Khazri’s shot inside the box.
VAR requested that the Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe have a look at the incident and he subsequently awarded the spot-kick.
However, Khazri failed to beat goalkeeper Mounkoro from 12 yards.
There was drama in the closing stages of the game when Sikazwe blew his whistle for fulltime five minutes early before reversing the decision.
Substitute El Bilal Toure was sent off with four minutes to the end of the game (after a studs-up challenge on Bronn) to grant numerical advantage to the North Africans.
The Tunisian technical bench was left fuming when the referee again sounded the final whistle before the 90 minutes were up, much to the delight of the Eagles.
During the second group F game on the day, debutants The Gambia edged Mauritania 1-0.
Ablie Jallow scored in the 10th minute of the game for the winner.
Team Line Ups:
Tunisia: Ben Said (G.K), Mathlouthi, Ifa (Jaziri 81′), Talbi, Maaloul, Bronn, Mejbri (Khaoui 46′), Laidouni (Ben Slimane 67′), Khazri, Skhiri, Sliti (Touzghar 79′)
Mali: Mounkoro, H.Traore, Sacko, Kouyate, M.Haidara, A.Haidara (L.Coulibaly 81′), Samassekou, A.M.Traore (Doumbia 73′), A.N.Traore (Bissouma 59′), Djenepo (E.Toure 81′), Kone (K.Coulibaly 72′)
All Fixtures:
Group A:
- 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon Vs Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia
Group B:
- 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal Vs Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea
Group C:
- 10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros
Group D:
- 11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan
Group E:
- 11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
- 11 January: Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria
- 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F:
- 12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule:
Round of 16:
- 23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)
- 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
- 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)
- 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
- 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
- 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
- 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)
- 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)
Quarter-finals:
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)
Semi-final:
- 2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2
- 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4
Third-place play-off & Final:
- 6 February