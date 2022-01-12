AFCON 2021 (Group F):



Tunisia 0-1 Mali



Mali Mauritania 0-1 Gambia



A ten man Mali overcame Tunisia 1-0 during a group F match of the 2021 AFCON finals at the Limbe Stadium on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.



Ibrahima Kone scored a 48th minute for the lone goal on the evening.



Tunisia was awarded a penalty in the 70th minute after Moussa Djenepo handled Khazri’s shot inside the box.



VAR requested that the Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe have a look at the incident and he subsequently awarded the spot-kick.



However, Khazri failed to beat goalkeeper Mounkoro from 12 yards.



There was drama in the closing stages of the game when Sikazwe blew his whistle for fulltime five minutes early before reversing the decision.



Substitute El Bilal Toure was sent off with four minutes to the end of the game (after a studs-up challenge on Bronn) to grant numerical advantage to the North Africans.



The Tunisian technical bench was left fuming when the referee again sounded the final whistle before the 90 minutes were up, much to the delight of the Eagles.



During the second group F game on the day, debutants The Gambia edged Mauritania 1-0.



Ablie Jallow scored in the 10th minute of the game for the winner.

Team Line Ups:



Tunisia: Ben Said (G.K), Mathlouthi, Ifa (Jaziri 81′), Talbi, Maaloul, Bronn, Mejbri (Khaoui 46′), Laidouni (Ben Slimane 67′), Khazri, Skhiri, Sliti (Touzghar 79′)



Mali: Mounkoro, H.Traore, Sacko, Kouyate, M.Haidara, A.Haidara (L.Coulibaly 81′), Samassekou, A.M.Traore (Doumbia 73′), A.N.Traore (Bissouma 59′), Djenepo (E.Toure 81′), Kone (K.Coulibaly 72′)

All Fixtures:

Group A:

9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

13 January: Cameroon Vs Ethiopia

13 January: Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso

17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon

17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia

Group B:

10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

14 January: Senegal Vs Guinea

14 January: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe

18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal

18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea

Group C:

10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros

14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana

18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco

18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros

Group D:

11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

11 January: Sudan Vs Guinea-Bissau

15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan

15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt

19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria

19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan

Group E:

11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

11 January: Equatorial Guinea Vs Ivory Coast

15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone

15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea

19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria

19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F:

12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali

12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

16 January: Gambia Vs Mali

16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania

20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia

20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule:

Round of 16:

23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)

23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)

24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)

24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)

25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)

25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)

26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)

26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals:

29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)

29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)

30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)

30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final:

2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2

3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final: