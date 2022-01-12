Group F Tuesday Fixtures, Limbe Omnisports stadium

Tunisia vs Mali 4pm

Gambia vs Mauritania 7pm

Mali and Tunisia open their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations against each other in a fixture that pits clash of the ‘Eagles’ at the Limbe Omnisports stadium.

The two sides have previously met twice at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali winning 2-0 in 1994 before a 1-1 draw in 2019 – both times in the group phases.

What they said

Mondher Kebaier (Coach, Tunisia)

“It would be a hotly contested competition. It is very important to start the competition on a good note. We are playing against a good team in Mali, and we are going to give our best. We will stick to our game and surely we are eyeing the trophy.”

Montasser Talbi (defender, Tunisia)

“It is an honour for us to represent 12 million Tunisians who all have the same dream. We will take it one game at a time. It’s about the team, not individuals.”

Mohamed Magassouba (Coach, Mali)

“We are the youngest team in the competition, a team full of enthusiasm that will do everything to shine in this competition. Mali is a team with strong ambitions, and our target is to lift the cup on February 6th. We will play against an experienced Tunisian team, which has strong ambitions, so we will be very careful.”

Hamari Traoré (Captain, Mali)

“We are enthusiastic and ready to play against Tunisia. We are not going to underestimate or overestimate them. We are humble and modest but we want to win this competition and offer it to our people who have suffered so much. Tunisia is a very tactical, very compact team, but it is up to us to be patient and surprise them.”

In the same group, Gambia will take on Mauritania at 7pm EAT.