Tuesday January 12, 2022

Stade de Japoma, Douala 10pm

Two time champions Ivory Coast target a winning start to their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations campaign when they face minnows Equatorial Guinea.

The late kick off on the day will see the Elephants face the Equatorial Guinea for only the second time at the Afcon competitions having won the previous one 3-0 in 2012.

It’s also the first time Equatorial Guinea are taking part in the competition when they are not hosts but the third time overall.

Patrice Beaumelle will hope his star players Frank Kessie, Sebastien Haller, the UEFA Champions League leading goal scorer and Manchester United defender Eric Traore show up.

The winner of the tie will go top of the Group E after the match between champions Algeria and Sierra Leone drew goalless on Monday.