AFCON 2021 (Group A):
- Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Cameroon became the first country to progress to the round of 16 stage at the on-going AFCON 2021 finals.
The Indomitable Lions humbled CECAFA region representatives Ethiopia 4-1 at the Stade Omnisprt Paul Biya in Yaounde on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
A double brace from Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar gave the hosts the maximum points.
Ethiopia took the early lead through Dawa Hotessa’s fourth minute goal.
Hotessa tapped home from close range after a well delivered cross from the right by Gebremichael.
Cameroon leveled the scores via Ekambi four minutes later as the half time ended one goal apiece.
Moments into the second half, Aboubakar scored his third and fourth goals of the tournament in the 53rd and 55th minutes respectively.
Ekambi made it four with a sublime finish inside the goal area in the 67th minute, thanks to Hongla.
Aboubakar is now the tournament top scorer with four goals.
Cameroon now has six points from two matches and officially became the first country to make it to the round of 16 with a game to play against Cape Verde on Monday, 17th January 2022.
Meanwhile, action will return to group B on Friday, 14th January 2021 when Senegal face fellow West Africans Guinea.
Both countries won their opening games on 10th January; Senegal out-muscling Zimbabwe 1-0 and Guinea edging Malawi by the same score-line.
Malawi takes on Zimbabwe in Friday’s other game.
All Fixtures:
Group A:
- 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia
Group B:
- 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal Vs Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea
Group C:
- 10 January: Morocco Vs Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros Vs Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros
Group D:
- 11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan
Group E:
- 11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
- 12 January: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria
- 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F:
- 12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule:
Round of 16:
- 23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)
- 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
- 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)
- 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
- 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
- 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
- 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)
- 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)
Quarter-finals:
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)
Semi-final:
- 2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2
- 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4
Third-place play-off & Final
6 February