Thursday January 13, 2022 Fixtures

Cameroon Vs Ethiopia 7pm

Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso 10pm

Burkina Faso have Coach Kamou Malo back in the dugout as they seek to revive their chances of reaching the round of 16 with a game against Cape Verde.

The tactician missed the 2-1 defeat to Cameroon despite taking the lead and the Stallions are aware that defeat at the hands of Cape Verde could see them exit the competition early.

Cape Verde beat 10-man Ethiopia 1-0 and a win will see them reach the round of 16 with a game against hosts Cameroon to spare.

What they say

Kamou Malo (Burkina Faso coach):

“I missed the team’s first game because of COVID. The result was disappointing even though the team did well. We are preparing well for our game against Cape Verde. We have a group of young players who can all give a plus against Cape Verde, it will be my baptism of fire in a major competition such as TotalEnergies AFCON. I am very happy to join my team again and be a coach in this kind of tournament

Ryan Mendes (Cape Verde Player):

“The preparation takes place in the best conditions. Against Burkina Faso, it will be a different match against a great team and it’s up to us to create the game to be at the top. Our primary objective is to get through the group stage and do better than in South Africa 2013. It is not easy to prepare for a tournament without a few players because of COVID but it is a parameter that affects all teams participating in the tournament “.