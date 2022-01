AFCON 2021 (Group E): Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast registered a 1-0 victory over fellow West Africans Equatorial Guinea in Group E at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on Wednesday night.

Captain Max Gradel scored a beautiful long distance goal past goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga as early as the 5th minute.

See more Max Gradel goal ⚽



The Sivasspor attacker gives Ivory Coast the early lead in Cameroon with a rasping drive 💪#TeamCotedIvoire #TeamEquatorialGuinea #AFCON2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #CAN2021 pic.twitter.com/87cgw7QrII — AFCON 2021 🌍🏆 (@birdiefootball) January 12, 2022 Goal by Max Gradel (Credit: Birdie Football)

There was no further goal in the game as the respective defences remained water-tight.

The Elephants are now top of group E following Algeria’s goal-less draw with Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

Group E returns to action on Sunday 16 January 2022 when Equatorial Guinea face the reigning champions Algeria.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast will play Sierra Leone in yet another all West African affair.

Meanwhile, the hosts Cameroon to action on Thursday, January 13, 2022 with a game against CECAFA representatives Ethiopia in group A.

The other game will see Cape Verde take on Burkina Faso during the same group.

Ivory Coast players celebrate their only goal against Equatorial Guinea (Credit: CAF Media)

Team Line Ups:

Equatorial Guinea: Sapunga, Akapo (Meseguer 87’), Obiang, Coco, Ndong, Buyla, Machin, Ganet, Salvador (Siafa 82’), Hanza (Nlavo 64’), Nsue

Ivory Coast: B. Sangare, Maiga, Deli, Bailly, Konan, Seri, Kessie (Die 71’), I. Sangare, Cornet (Zaha 71’), Max Gradel (Pepe 71’), Haller (Kouame 82’)

All Fixtures:

Group A

9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Cameroon Burkina Faso 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Ethiopia Cape Verde 13 January: Cameroon Vs Ethiopia

Cameroon Vs Ethiopia 13 January: Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso

Cape Verde Vs Burkina Faso 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon

Cape Verde Vs Cameroon 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia

Group B:

10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal Zimbabwe 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Guinea Malawi 14 January : Senegal Vs Guinea

: Senegal Vs Guinea 14 January : Malawi Vs Zimbabwe

: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe 18 January : Malawi Vs Senegal

: Malawi Vs Senegal 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea

Group C:

10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Morocco Ghana 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Comoros Gabon 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros

Morocco Vs Comoros 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana

Gabon Vs Ghana 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco

Gabon Vs Morocco 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros

Group D:

11 January : Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

: Nigeria Egypt 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Sudan Guinea-Bissau 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan

Nigeria Vs Sudan 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt

Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan

Group E:

11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Algeria Sierra Leone 12 January : Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

: Equatorial Guinea Ivory Coast 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea

Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria

Ivory Coast Vs Algeria 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F:

12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali

Tunisia Mali 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Mauritania Gambia 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali

Gambia Vs Mali 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania

Tunisia Vs Mauritania 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia

Gambia Vs Tunisia 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule:

Round of 16:

23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)

Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1) 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)

Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2) 24 January : Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)

: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5) 24 January : Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)

: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6) 25 January : Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)

: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3) 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)

Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8) 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)

Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7) 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals:

29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)

Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1) 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)

Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)

Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final:

2 February : Winners of QF 1 Vs 2

: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final:

6 February