Isthmian League:

Cray Wanderers 0-1 Bognor Regis

Bognor Regis recorded a 1-0 win on the road over Cray Wanderers during the Isthmian league at Hayes Lane in Bromley, Greater London, England on January 12, 2022.

Dan Gifford scored on the hour mark for his first ever goal at the club coached by Jack Pearce.

Gifford, on loan from Portsmouth finished Ethan Robb’s pass past the goalkeeper Bailey Vose.

Ugandan forward Nathan Odokonyero came close on the quarter hour mark but his shot was deflected for a corner kick by Anthony Cook.

Bognor Regis in action against Cray Wanderers at Hayes Lane, Bromley. The Rocks won 1-0 (Credit: Martin Denyer)

Odokonyero also curled the ball wide from inside the goal area after Gifford’s pass.

Kayne Diedrick Roberts replaced Odokonyero in the 84th minute.

Bognor Regis ended their five game league run without a win.

Cray Wanderers remain 20th while Bognor Regis move up one place to 12th.

Bognor Regis host Horsham this Saturday, 15th January 2022 before taking on Worthing in a Sussex Senior Cup tie on Tuesday, January 18 at the Nyewood Lane.

Team Line Ups:

Cray Wanderers XI: Bailey Vose, Freddy Barton, Anthony Cook, Tom Hanfrey, Kasim Aidoo, Cameron Brodie (Stefan Wright, 83), Jai Reason (Daniel Uchechi, H/T), Luca Albon, Jamie Yila, Kyel Reid, Chris Dickson:

Subs Not Used: Erald Desa, Emanuel Oduguwa, James Town

Bognor Regis XI: Amadou Tangara, James Crane, Harvey Hughes, Joe Dandy, Joe Cook, Craig Robson, Harvey Whyte, Ethan Robb, Nathan Odonkonyero (Kayne Diedrick-Roberts, 84), Dan Gifford, Jordy Mongoy

Subs Not Used: Ashton Leigh, Harrison Brook, Danny Howick, Jack Wyatt

Match Officials:

Referee: Robert Claussen

Robert Claussen Assistant Referee 1 : Dele Sotimirin

: Dele Sotimirin Assistant Referee 2: Alexander Kyriacou

Attendance: 265