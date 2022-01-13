Burly forward Frank “Machette” Kalanda has joined Uganda Premier League entity Police Football Club.

Kalanda joined the 2005 UPL champions as a free agent after he had been released by Express in July 2021.

He joins Police on a short term deal of six months to give the footballing cops options upfront alongside Juma Balinya, Emmanuel Mugume and Herman Wasswa Nteza.

Kalanda is the direct replacement for Brian Muluuli Mayanja who left for greener pastures in the Tanzania Premier League to Mtibwa Sugar Football Club.

Frank Kalanda in action at Express Football Club Credit: Express FC Media

Police will benefit from his experience, agility and directness towards goal as they embark on the second round of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League.

He has previously featured for a number of clubs as Express (two stints), Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Soana (now Tooro United) and lately Rayon Sport in Rwanda.

Kalanda is expected to make his Police debut on the road away to Bushenyi Veterans in Bushenyi in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64.

Police is currently 10th with 16 points from 15 games in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.