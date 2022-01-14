AFCON 2021 (Group A):

Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia

Burkina Faso edged Cape Verde 1-0 during a group A contest at the on-going AFCON 2021 finals in Yaounde on Thursday, January 12, 2022.

Boureima Hassane Bandé scored the all-important goal in the 38th minute.

Bandé, a player at Croatian club NK Istra 1961 (on loan from Ajax Amsterdam) chested home a telling delivery from the right flank by Issa Kabore.

Burkina Faso attained their first win of the campaign and get to three points, same as Cape Verde who had beaten Ethiopia in the first game.

Hassane Bande (right) is congragulated by teammate Cyrille Bayala after scoring (Credit: CAF Media)

Group A leaders and hosts Cameroon are through to the round of 16 with a game to play against Cape Verde.

The Indomitable Lions humbled CECAFA region representatives Ethiopia 4-1 during the early kick off with a double brace from Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar.

Ethiopia had taken the early lead through Dawa Hotessa’s fourth minute goal.

Cameroon will face Cape Verde on Monday, 17th January 2022 on the same day Ethiopia shall take on Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, action will return to group B on Friday, 14th January 2021 when Senegal face fellow West Africans Guinea.

Both countries won their opening games on 10th January; Senegal out-muscling Zimbabwe 1-0 and Guinea edging Malawi by the same score-line.

Malawi takes on Zimbabwe in Friday’s other game.

All Fixtures:

Group A

9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Cameroon Burkina Faso 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Ethiopia Cape Verde 13 January: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia

Cameroon Ethiopia 13 January: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Cape Verde Burkina Faso 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon

Cape Verde Vs Cameroon 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia

Group B:

10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal Zimbabwe 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Guinea Malawi 14 January : Senegal Vs Guinea

: Senegal Vs Guinea 14 January : Malawi Vs Zimbabwe

: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe 18 January : Malawi Vs Senegal

: Malawi Vs Senegal 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea

Group C:

10 January: Morocco Vs Ghana

Morocco Vs Ghana 10 January: Comoros Vs Gabon

Comoros Vs Gabon 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros

Morocco Vs Comoros 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana

Gabon Vs Ghana 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco

Gabon Vs Morocco 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros

Group D:

11 January : Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

: Nigeria Egypt 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Sudan Guinea-Bissau 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan

Nigeria Vs Sudan 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt

Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan

Group E:

11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Algeria Sierra Leone 12 January : Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

: Equatorial Guinea Ivory Coast 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea

Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria

Ivory Coast Vs Algeria 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F:

12 January : Tunisia 0-1 Mali

: Tunisia Mali 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Mauritania Gambia 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali

Gambia Vs Mali 16 January : Tunisia Vs Mauritania

: Tunisia Vs Mauritania 20 January : Gambia Vs Tunisia

: Gambia Vs Tunisia 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule:

Round of 16:

23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)

Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1) 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)

Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2) 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)

Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5) 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)

Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6) 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)

Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3) 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)

Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8) 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)

Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7) 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals:

29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)

Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1) 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)

Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3) 30 January : Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)

: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final:

2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2

Winners of QF 1 Vs 2 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final

6 February