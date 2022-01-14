AFCON 2021 (Group A):
- Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
- Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Burkina Faso edged Cape Verde 1-0 during a group A contest at the on-going AFCON 2021 finals in Yaounde on Thursday, January 12, 2022.
Boureima Hassane Bandé scored the all-important goal in the 38th minute.
Bandé, a player at Croatian club NK Istra 1961 (on loan from Ajax Amsterdam) chested home a telling delivery from the right flank by Issa Kabore.
Burkina Faso attained their first win of the campaign and get to three points, same as Cape Verde who had beaten Ethiopia in the first game.
Group A leaders and hosts Cameroon are through to the round of 16 with a game to play against Cape Verde.
The Indomitable Lions humbled CECAFA region representatives Ethiopia 4-1 during the early kick off with a double brace from Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar.
Ethiopia had taken the early lead through Dawa Hotessa’s fourth minute goal.
Cameroon will face Cape Verde on Monday, 17th January 2022 on the same day Ethiopia shall take on Burkina Faso.
Meanwhile, action will return to group B on Friday, 14th January 2021 when Senegal face fellow West Africans Guinea.
Both countries won their opening games on 10th January; Senegal out-muscling Zimbabwe 1-0 and Guinea edging Malawi by the same score-line.
Malawi takes on Zimbabwe in Friday’s other game.
All Fixtures:
Group A
- 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia
Group B:
- 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal Vs Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi Vs Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea
Group C:
- 10 January: Morocco Vs Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros Vs Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco Vs Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon Vs Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros
Group D:
- 11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan
Group E:
- 11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
- 12 January: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria
- 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F:
- 12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule:
Round of 16:
- 23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)
- 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
- 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)
- 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
- 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
- 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
- 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)
- 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)
Quarter-finals:
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)
Semi-final:
- 2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2
- 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4
Third-place play-off & Final
6 February