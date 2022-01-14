Following a chaotic end to the Tunisia – Mali game that left Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe under attack, the Confederation of African Football has made a final decision.

The match was ended twice before the 90 minutes – first at 85 minutes and later at 89 minutes.

A decision was reached to play the final minutes of the game later after both teams had left the pitch but the Tunisians refused and protested after losing 1-0.

“The Organising Committee of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 met today to deliberate on the match between Tunisia and Mali played yesterday, 12 January 2022..,” read part of the statement by CAF.

“After examining the protest of Tunisia and all the match officials report, the Organising Committee decided the following:

To dismiss the protest lodged by the Tunisian team.

To homologate the match result as 1-0 in favour of Mali

The decision leaves Tunisia bottom of the table in Group F with Mali and Gambia join top with three points.