Friday January 14 Group C fixtures

Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde

Morocco vs Comoros 7pm

Ghana vs Gabon 10pm

Ghana will be under pressure to win against Gabon who they face on Friday in their second game of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Stars lost their opener 1-0 to one of the tournament favourites Morocco and defeat against the Gabon side could see them face an early exit from Cameroon.

On the other hand, Gabon saw off minnows Comoros 1-0 and avoiding defeat against the four-time champions could guarantee them a place in the round of 16.

In the other Group C game, Morocco will face Comoros with a win for the Atlas Lions earning them a place to the next round.

What they said

Anicet Yala (Assistant coach, Gabon)

“We have 28 players at our disposal, and we will seek for solutions among the group. It’s always good to count on players like Aubameyang. The group will be stronger. We will go into this game with the same determination as always. We know it won’t be an easy game, but I believe in the quality of my players and their talent.”

Milovan Rajevac (Coach, Ghana)

“We will definitely keep our tricks and try to be more efficient. Our focus is on tomorrow’s game and we are ready. It’s true that there is a lot of pressure, but a coach has to know how to deal with all that. We are going into this game to get the three points.”