2022 Mapinduzi Cup:

Final: Simba 1-0 Azam

Semi-finals:

Simba 2-0 Namungo

Namungo Azam 0 (9) – 0 (8) Young Africans

Individual Awards:

Best Tournament Player: Pape Sakho (Simba)

Pape Sakho (Simba) Top scorer : Medie Kagere (Simba)

: Medie Kagere (Simba) Best Goalkeeper: Aishi Manula (Simba)

Simba Sports Club won the 2022 Mapinduzi Cup tournament at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Thursday, 13th January.

Striker Meddie “MK 14” Kagere scored the all-important goal during Simba’s 1-0 win over Azam.

Kagere, a Ugandan born turned Rwandese forward struck a penalty past goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya in Azam’s goal posts.

Mediie Kagere (right) celebrates after scoring the penalty past Mathias Kigonya

Meddie Kagere (middle) dribbles past Azam players

Simba defended gallantly to win the close contest and lift the trophy as well as the gold medals.

Simba had defeated Namungo 2-0 in the semi-finals. They had earlier humiliated rivals Young Africans 4-1, drawn goal-less with Mlandege and beaten Selem View Academy 2-0.

Azam eliminated Young Africans 9-8 in post-match penalties after normal time of the semi-finals ended scoreless.

Individual Accolades:

Simba had a clean sweep of the individual accolades. Pape Sakho was the most valuable player (MVP).

Kagere took the golden boot as top scorer and Aishi Manula won the golden gloves as best tournament goalkeeper.

This year’s tournament was held to celebrate the 58th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.