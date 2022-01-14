Management of Mbarara City Football Club has confirmed the return of their former head coach Sadick Sempigi.

Sempigi, a CAF “B” licenced tactician was confirmed on Friday, 14th January 2022 by the club’s communications director, Arnold Musabe.

This followed the untimely resignation of Hussein Mbalangu and his entire coaching crew (Charles Ssenyange and Jamadah Magasai) after citing unpalatable working conditions.

Sadick Sempigi gestures during Arua Hill’s 2-0 win away to Express at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium Credit: John Batanudde

Sempigi had left the same role at the start of this very season (2021-2022) before he took the assistant coach role at West Nile based Arua Hill.

He returns to Mbarara City for the third time having worked under Brian Ssenyondo, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and independently after Ssenyondo’s sacking.

Sempigi is well versed with the demands and dynamics of the modern game particularly the Uganda Premier League.

Key of his “A” game is pre-match planning methodolies, conditioning of players as well as the shaping the mental strength of players.

Sempigi has also mastered to the dot the internal administration of Mbarara City where legislator Hon. Mwine Mpaka remains the supremo alongside other key decision makers and the populous, the fans where he won their hearts.

He has also coached at Kooki Ssaza football team as well as Buganda Province in the FUFA Drum tournament.

Sempigi will confirm his back room staff from the assistant coach, trainer to the goalkeeping coach.