Friday January 14 Group B fixtures

Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium, Bafoussam

Senegal vs Guinea – 4pm

Malawi vs Zimbabwe – 7pm

Senegal and Guinea face off in a West African derby aware that a win will grant a place in the last 16 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

Both won their first fixtures 1-0 with Senegal leaving it late against Zimbabwe while Guinea edged Malawi Flames.

The latter two face off in the second game on the day eager to pick at least a point to keep their hopes of staying in the competition alive.

Senegal, one of the tournament’s favourites will hope star man Sadio Mane shows up and they could also have Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly back as well as Chelsea goalie Edouard Mendy.

The two missed the first game after testing positive for COVID19.

The fixture also pits two former internationals in Aliou Cisse and Kaba Diawara who played against each other more than 24 years ago.

What they said

Aliou Cisse (Coach, Senegal)

“When Senegal play Guinea, it’s always an exciting match, a Derby to watch. Our aim is to win every game, but we have to remember they are equally very strong side. I have always told our players we have no small teams in the competition.

“I played against Guinea Coach Kaba Diawara 24 years ago and we know each other well. However, on the pitch things will be different as we both want to win.”

Kaba Diawara (Coach, Guinea)

“We are excited to be playing against Senegal in a Derby. Senegal is a big team, and we don’t expect an easy game, but we know nothing is impossible. We are determined to get three points, and I have urged the players to be vigilant as we want to avoid the mistakes we did against Malawi.”