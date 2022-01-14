A member of the Uganda Cranes team, in Turkey Kenneth Ssemakula for a series of international build up matches has been admitted with a stomach infection.

Semakula, a player at Sports Club Villa developed stomach complications moments after arrival in the Turkish capital city, Istanbul on Tuesday morning.

He has been since admitted after being diagnosed with an infection.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has two this effect issued a detailed statement about the player’s health and entire development.

On arrival in Istanbul on Tuesday morning, Kenneth Ssemakula felt sharp abdominal pains after disembarking from the flight. Before the team connected to Antalya, the player sought medical attention from the Uganda Cranes medical team to normalize the situation. However, further medical attention was sought while in Antalya to establish the cause of the pain which has been diagnosed as an infection. The player has now been recommended for admission and further observation by the medical team in Turkey. The player is responding well to the medical instructions in the hospital. FUFA has already informed his club SC Villa about the situation. We wish Ssemakula a steady recovery. It is Our Game, It is Our Country. FUFA Statement on health of Kenneth Ssemakula

Micho offers instructions to young defender Kenneth Semakula

Uganda Cranes played to a one all draw with Iceland in their first international build up at the Titanic Deluxe Belek Football Center in Belek, Turkey on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Jón Daði Böðvarsson gave Iceland the early lead on six minutes, thanks to a great header off a delivery by Viðar Ari Jónsson.

Patrick Henry Kaddu equalizer with a well struck penalty on the half hour mark after pacy winger Milton Karisa was fouled in the forbidden area.

Uganda Cranes will now face Botosani on Saturday, 15th January 2022 at the same venue.