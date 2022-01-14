Build-up match: Saturday, 15th January 2021

FC Botosani Vs Uganda Cranes – Titanic Deluxe Belek Football Centre, Turkey (5 PM)

Uganda Cranes will face Romanian top flight side FC Botosani on Saturday, 15th January 2021 at the Titanic Deluxe Belek Football Centre in Turkey.

This is the second build up for Uganda in Turkey where they are scheduled to play five games.

The game against FC Botosani comes in the wake of the 1-all draw with Iceland on Thursday.

Jón Daði Böðvarsson headed home Iceland after six minutes, thanks to a great cross by Viðar Ari Jónsson.

Uganda Cranes leveled the matters through Henry Patrick Kaddu’s penalty on the half hour mark following a foul in the forbidden area by pacy winger Milton Karisa.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has promised to make a series of changes from the team that drew with Iceland as he accords as much playing time to the players in the squad.

“After the Iceland international build up match, I intend to make a number of changes to the team that will face Botosani on Saturday as we balance the playing time for the players” Micho revealed.

Ashraf Mugume vies for ball possesion against Iceland

That said, players who started on the bench against Iceland are most likely to be granted more minutes, depending on demand and game strategy.

Besides defender Kenneth Ssemakula, who was admitted in Turkey with a stomach infection, the rest of the players are in the right frame of mind and sound health to feature against Botosani.

Most probably, players as Yunus Junior Sentamu, Ashraf Mugume, Bright Anukani, Muhammed Shaban, goalkeepers Isima Watenga and Benjamin Ochan, Travis Mutyaba, Eric Ssenjobe and others, all who started on the bench are most likely to get as much playing time as possible.

Botosani head coach Marius Croitoru is also optimistic that he will use this build up opportunity to test the readiness of his squad for the Liga 1 engagements coming up.

Croitoru’s squad collection has a number of internationals across the divide with Romanian players as Mario Contra, David Croitoru, Eduard Pap (goalkeepers), Andreo Patache, Robert Neciu, Brazilians Jaja Silva and Mateus Santos, Frenchmen Hervin Ongenda (vice-captain) and Malcom Edjouma, Albanians Enriko Papa (captain) and Realdo Fili, Portuguese Jucie Lupetato DR Congo’s Herve Kage among others.

Uganda Cranes team that started against Iceland

Uganda Cranes Available for Selection:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Benjamin Ochan, Isima Bin Rashid Watenga

Outfield players: Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Enock Walusimbi, Halid Lwaliwa, George Kasonko, Milton Karisa, Rogers Mato Kassim, Henry Patrick Kaddu, Steven Desse Mukwala, Martin Kizza, Innocent Wafula Esimu, Eric Senjobe, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ashraf Mugume, Bright Anukani, Muhammad Jagason Shaban, Travis Mutyaba, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Ibrahim Orit

Ruled out with sickness: Kenneth Ssemakula