2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21):

Arua Hill 1-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars UPDF 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Police 1-1 KCCA

Arua Hill Sports Club edged visiting Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 on Matchday 21 of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League at the Barifa Stadium in Arua on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Defender Joseph Bright Vuni was the hero with the evening’s lone strike during the closing stages of the first half.

The home side defended gallantly to take maximum points against a struggling side that had convincingly won 3-0 over BUL during their previous game on Friday.

Vuni was named as the man of the match, taking home a plaque and cash worth 100,000.

Joseph Bright Vuni holds the man of the match placard

This was Arua Hill’s 10th victory of the season in 21 outings, remaining in the fourth place as they are on 36 points, two shy of third-placed URA.

Soltilo Bright Stars suffered the 10th loss of the campaign, staying 13th with 19 points, same as Onduparaka.

Meanwhile, UPDF suffered a 1-0 loss to visiting Wakiso Giants at Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo.

Police and KCCA played to a one-all draw at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Kampala during the Lugogo derby.

Ashraf Mugume put KCCA ahead as early as the fourth minute before Police equalized via a Juma Balinya penalty, four minutes later.

Team Line Ups:

Arua Hill XI: Richard Anyama (G.K), Geriga Atendele, Richard Matovu, Joseph Bright Vuni, Rashid Toha (Captain), Ibrahim Faizul, Rashid Kawawa, Wahab Gadafi, Stephen Kabuye, Alfred Leku, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte

Subs: Erick Kibowa (G.K), Rashid Muhamad, Innocent Maduka, Jacob Kamwesiga, Brian Ade, Robert Eseru, David Ndihabwe

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Simon Tamale (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Ssemayange, Warren Buule, Derrick Ngobi, Fiat Cleophus, Muhammad Kyeyune, Joseph Marvin Youngman, Nelson Senkatuka (Captain), Yasin Mugume, Joseph Janjali

Subs: Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K), Denis Kaka Omony, Jonathan Gift Odong, Derrick Kiggundu, Methodius Jungu, Allan Katwe, Ibrahim Kasinde

Head coach: Paul Kiwanuka

Match officials: