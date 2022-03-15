2022 Women’s Derby:

Finals:

Open Category: Gafford Ladies 1-0 Everton Uganda

Gafford Ladies Everton Uganda U-15: Azteks 2-0 Aiden College

Most Valuable Players (MVP’s):

Open Category: Shakira Mutibwa (Gafford Ladies)

Shakira Mutibwa (Gafford Ladies) U-15: Prisca Ayerango (Azteks)

The 2022 Watoto Wasoka women’s derby was successfully completed at the Old Kampala Secondary School playgrounds in Kampala city.

There were rich and impressive statistics to report home about in this championship.

Aztek’s Ayirango Prisca Ayirango in action during the Watoto Wasoka women’s derby at Old Kampala SSS playground

A record 572 girls featured in the 3-day’s tournament that drew 47 teams from near and far.

11 of these teams featured in the open age category and 36 in the U-15 event.

There were 94 matches played with 269 goals scored in varying fashion.

By close of business, there were winners rewarded per the two age categories competed in.

Tracy Nabalanzi (left) in action

The open category action

A female player kicks the ball during the women’s derby at Old Kampala SSS sports grounds

Gafford Ladies won the open category, overcoming Everton Uganda 1-0 in the finals.

Azteks from Entebbe Kiggungu beat Aiden College 2-0 in the U-15 finals. Tracy Nabalanzi and Prisca Ayirango scored for Aztecs.

Nabalanzi netted the opener, assisted by Ziliat Nangobi whilst Ayirango’s donkey work was executed by Monica Bulya.

Each of the participants received menstrual pads, a crucial hygiene product that is worn externally.

Throughout the competition days, all the teams were given food and water.

The exceling teams and outstanding players were rewarded with trophies, medals and certificates.

Azteks beat Aiden College 2-0 to lift the U-15 category in the 2022 women’s derby

Shakira Mutibwa recieves a certifcate of recognition from Watoto Wasoka officials

Individual Awards:

Shakira Mutibwa (Gafford Ladies) was the named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the open category.

Gold Stars’ Moureen Kimono was top scorer with 6 goals as Vivian Tiibakye (Gadfford Ladies) was best goalkeeper.

U-15 MVP Prisca Ayerango (Aztecs) with Garcia Beatriz, a La Liga delegate for Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia

Huda Ayikoru (right) was outstanding goalkeeper

U-15:

Prisca Ayerango (Aztecs) was Most Valuable Player (MVP). Teammate Huda Ayikoru was best goalkeeper.

Aiden College’s Leticia was top scorer with 16 goals.

Kassim Kilyowa (Gold Star) was the outstanding coach in the open category.

Aztecs’ Ibrahim Muyinda was the best coach in the U-15 category.

Ibrahim Muyinda shows off the best coach plaque

Watoto Wasoka CEO Francis Mugoya rewards an outstanding goalkeeper

The championship was organized by Watoto Wasoka and exclusively sponsored by La-Liga.

Garcia Beatriz, a La Liga delegate for Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia alongside musician Rickman Manrick graced the closing ceremony of the tournament.

Francis Mugoya, (Left) Rickman Manrick and Beatriz Garcia a la liga delegate for Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia pose for a group photo