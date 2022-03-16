FUFA Big League 2021-2022 (Match Day 17 Fixtures):

Thursday, 17th March 2022

Kyetume Vs Maroons – Nakisunga Ssaza playground, Mukono

MYDA Vs Kataka – King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo

Proline Vs Calvary – MTN Omondi Stadium – Lugogo, Kampala

Kitara Vs Luweero United – Masindi Municipal Stadium, Masindi

Nyamityobora Vs Ndejje University – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

*All matches kick off at 4 PM

The 2021-2022 FUFA Big League returns with five matches on the menu during match day 17 at different venues across the country.

There will be matches in Kampala, Mukono, Mbarara, Masindi and the far East in Tororo.

Only one club of the 11 in the competition, Blacks Power will not be in action.

Second placed Maroons will take on third on the log Kyetume in a battle that will be held at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground in Mukono.

Maroons will bank on star forwards Solomon Walusimbi and Fred Amaku for the much desired inspiration.

On the other hand, Kyetume will rely on their January signing Sharif Ssaka, Baker Buyala as well as the Ezra duo of Kaye Kizito and Bidda.

Elsewhere, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) shall be home to Kataka at the King George IV memorial stadium in Tororo.

Kataka is fresh from that 6-1 drubbing of visiting Kitara in Mbale whilst MYDA lost their immediate past game 2-1 away to Proline in Kampala city.

Raymond Derrick Onyai, Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa, Nasur Nandala and Francis Odongo are some of the key players on the Kataka team while veteran forward Geofrey Sserunkuma will cause the threat for the visitors.

In the heart of the capital city, Kampala; Proline will be home to Calvary at the MTN Omondi Stadium – Lugogo.

Proline’s Gerald Kirya passes the ball Credit: John Batanudde

Two wounded sides Kitara shall play Luweero United at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Kitara fell miserably 6-1 away to Kataka in Mbale city and Luweero lost 3-1 to Maroons in Luzira.

Bottom placed Nyamityobora will host Ndejje University at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city in a battle of survival to avoid the drop zone.

The top three clubs at the end of the season will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

The bottom three clubs shall be relegated to the respective regional leagues.