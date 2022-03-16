Wednesday March 16, 2022

Green Light stadium, Arua 4pm

Onduparaka host Mbarara City in a typical relegation six pointer at the Green Light stadium, Arua with either targeting a positive result to ease relegation fears.

The Caterpillars are 14th on the 16-team table with 18 points one better than the Ankole Lions who are 15th.

See more 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗗𝗔𝗬

💪 Ready to go again. #AnkoleLions pic.twitter.com/3wU5LT3LCR — Mbarara City FC Official (@TeamMbararaCity) March 16, 2022

Both are aware that a defeat will leave their hope of survival in jeopardy.

In their last outings, Onduparaka dropped points in a 2-1 defeat at URA while it was same for Mbarara City who failed to hold on for a draw in a 3-1 loss at Wakiso Giants.

Former Ondu coach Sadiq Ssempigi will be in the limelight against his former bosses as he leads the Ankole Lions at the moment.

Match Facts

The two sides have met NINE times in the league with Mbarara City winning 4. [L2, D3]

Mbarara City are winless in their past TEN league outings [L6, D4] while Ondu have won TWO in the same outings. [L4, D4]

Away from home this season, Mbarara City have picked one point. [L9, D1]