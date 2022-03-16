Wednesday March 16, 2022

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

SC Villa will be keen to put an end of an eight-match winless streak when they host Gaddafi at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday.

The sixteen time champions last won a league game on December 27 when they walloped Tooro United 4-0.

Since then, they have lost four and drawn as many picking just four points out of a possible 24 in the period.

The decline in form as plunged them into fighting relegation as they are only one point above the danger zone with 19 points.

In Gaddafi, they face an equally hungry side that is not yet safe from the relegation monster and also beat the Jogoos 2-1 in the first round fixture.

Greek coach Petros Koukouras will hope his side build on their last two performances as they won the Stanbic Uganda Cup away in Pece and held title contenders KCCA to a goalless draw despite playing the last half hour with only 10-men.

Match Facts

Gaddafi won the only previous meeting 2-1 at Gaddafi Arena in Jinja.

Gaddafi are not good travellers with only one win in 10 away games this season. [L4, D5]