The alumni of St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) thronged Legends Rugby Ground for matchday three of the SMACK League’s fifth season on Sunday, 13th March 2022.

The matchday was a throwback edition, a football galore that saw the old boys of the elite institution reminisce to the golden memories that they lived through during their respective stays.

The matchday was organized by the Outkasts, a team of old boys that were at the school between 2000 and 2005.

The Outkasts evoked loads of nostalgia from the SMACK fraternity as they lined up appearances from Mr. SMACK, the SMACK twins among a boatload of other entertainment portfolios that were cherished as part of SMACK tradition.

For the uninitiated, Mr. SMACK was a title given to the best dancer in the school.

Despite SMACK being a single boys’ school, the throwback edition was filled up with some of Kampala’s fine women and well-wishers from other institutions who kept the energy at an all-time high.

Some of the SMACK Old students during a happy moment

The SMACK League’s fifth season is currently ongoing as the football fest meant to unite SMACK old boys has morphed into a social-cultural phenomenon that entertains Kampala’s party lovers and networking while at it.

In one of the games, Cyclones (2013) edged Gladiators (2016) 2-1. Lenon Ssemuwemba struck a brace and Adam Alesi got Gladiators’ only goal.

After matchday three, Blockowners (2002) lead the 20-team table standing with maximum 9 points.

Outkasts (2005) are also unbeaten as Window (2003) and Vendors (1999).

Six teams are yet to win any game; Tsunamis (2010), Alks (2007), Pirates (2012), Vikings (2014), Elite (2008), and Kiama (2000).