Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 21):

Vipers 2-0 Busoga United

Under the scorching hot sun, Vipers Sports Club attained their 14th victory of the campaign in the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League with a 2-0 home win over Busoga United at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A goal in each half from defender Hilary Mukundane and second-half substitute Paul Mucureezi inspired the Venoms to the much-desired victory before a passionate home crowd.

Vipers had a false start when midfielder Bright Anukani blasted over a penalty in the 5th minute after Milton Karisa had been felled in the forbidden area by Douglas Bithum.

Mukundane headed home the opener after an inviting delivery by Anukani in the 25th minute.

The second goal arrived with six points to play when second-half substitute Mucureezi blasted home from 30 yards following great inter-play with a fellow substitute Najib Yiga.

Vipers is now on 46 points, four points better than second-placed KCCA.

Busoga United suffered their 12th defeat of the season as they remain 11th with 21 points.

Mukundane was named the pilsner man of the match.

Pilsner man of the match Hillary Mukundane (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Hillary Mukundane, Dissan Galiwango, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Siraje Sentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Bright Anukani, Milton Karisa, Ceaser Manzoki, Yunus Junior Sentamu

Subs: Derrick Kiggundu (G.K), Bob Olwoch, Allan Kayiwa, Najib Yiga, Abdul-Karim Watambala, Paul Mucureezi, Dan Sserunkuma

Head coach: Roberto Oliveria

Busoga United XI: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Hassan Kintu, Douglas Bithum, Derrick Basoga, Nicholas Mwere, Elvis Ngonde, Fredrick Ngalo, Charles Mulanda, Anthony Mayanja (Captain), Shaka Ssozi, Mustafa Anwar Ntege

Subs: Michael Nantamu (G.K), Laban Tibita, Peter Onzima, Dickson Niwamanya, Rashid Mpata, Paul Ssekulima, Herbert Onyango

Head coach: Abbey Kikomeko Bogere