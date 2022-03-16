Vipers Sports Club has petitioned the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) over Tooro United who allegedly fielded an ineligible player, Ronald Kayondo (Shirt 26), against them during the 1-0 win for Tooro United at Buhinga stadium, Fort Portal city.

The petition filed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simon Peter Njuba points out that Kayondo received three bookings and was never rested for the subsequent game as the law states.

We submit our petition in regard to Matchday 20 (Tooro United FC vs Vipers SC) played at Buhinga Stadium – Fort Portal on Friday11th March 2022, at 4pm. Tooro United FC fielded a player, Kayondo Ronald (Shirt Number 26) that was ineligible to play the above mentioned fixture due to accumulation of 3 (three) bookings in run up to the above fixture, as per Article 29 and subsection g of the FUFA competition rules. Vipers SC Petition

The bookings were accumulated in the matches away to Onduparaka (8th January 2022), at home against Onduparaka (8th February 2022), and again at home against Sports Club Villa on 16th February 2022.

“The above-mentioned player ought to have sat outmatch 146 (POLICE FC VS TOORO UNITED), Which did not happen and subsequently featured in the next match (157, TOORO UNITED FC Vs VIPERS SC). It is our prayer that the Uganda Premier League Secretariat thoroughly analyses the above-mentioned occurrence and hence provide the necessary remedy to the same,” the petition signed by Njuba adds.

Simon Peter Njuba, the Chief Executive Officer at Vipers Sports Club

The Uganda Premier League secretariat has acknowledged receipt of the petition coming to Matchday 21.

Vipers still lead the 16 team log with 43 points, one better than second-placed KCCA who have played a game more.

The Venoms host Busoga United at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.