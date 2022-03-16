Wednesday March 16, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 2pm (TV)

Following their shocking defeat at Tooro United, leaders Vipers will be all out guns blazing to beat Busoga United and return to winning ways.

The Venoms also have another incentive of opening a four-point gap after their eternal rivals for the championship KCCA failed to win both their games since Vipers’ defeat in Buhinga.

Roberto Oliviera’s men go into the game aware that they face a resurgent side in Busoga United that has won three and lost only one of their last five games.

Siraje Sentamu admits the Venoms were left disappointed in defeat to Tooro United but Wednesday presents a chance to turn things around.

“We were very disappointed, especially with the whole game,” he said. “We know we are better than that. So in that sense, we are gutted.

“But these things happen in football and it is our responsibility to turn that around and we have a great opportunity on Wednesday evening next week against Busoga United at Kitende.”

See more 🎙"Despite the previous result, we are very confident for tomorrow. You will see a better, hungry and aggressive team."



📺 Assistant Coach Marcelo Cardoso previews tomorrow's match against Busoga United. #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/3FJya56jBg — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) March 15, 2022

The trio of Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Manzoki, and Milton Karisa will again be tasked with breaking down Peter Kikomeko’s side with Bright Anukani doing the creative job in the middle.

For the visitors who are winless in ten meetings against Vipers, Anthony Mayanja, Shaka Ssozi, and Anwar Ntege will be vital.

Match Facts

Vipers are unbeaten in the 10 league meetings with Busoga United. [W8, D2]