2022 Eric Hodgson Memorial Football Tournament (13th – 15th April):

U-13 (Boys), Open (Girls) & Amputee Football

At Kanyanya playground, Kampala

Eric Hodgson (8th March 1932 to 24th December 2017) left lasting impressions to the people of England and Uganda.

Hodgson laid a pivotal fundamental stone to Everton Uganda chapter.

Eric Hodgson (R.I.P)

That said, many male and female footballers have been identified and nurtured. A big fraction has managed to secure education bursaries because of their talents.

In commemoration of Eric Hodgson’s great deeds towards Everton Uganda’s founding and enormous support, a football tournament was initiated.

This year’s tournament will mark the fifth year since the demise of the Finnish national.

The 2020 and 2021 editions were not held because of the Coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the entire world.

2022 returns with the third tournament following successful championships in 2018 and 2019.

According to the chief executive director of Everton Uganda Football Academy, Ali Ssenkunda, the tournament will be held at the Kanyanya sports grounds in Kampala between 13th to 15th April 2022.

Rewarding of top performers from previous event

A record 86 teams are expected to grace the tournament in the U-13 boys, girls (open category) and amputee football.

Sixty-two (62) teams will be for the boys, sixteen (16) for girls and eight (8) amputee teams.

Amputee football will take center stage during the 2022 Eric Hodgson memorial football tournament

There are trophies, certificates, medals and balls to each team that will participate.

Besides the football activities, there will be blood donation as well as free COVID-19 vaccination.

Inspection of amputee footballers

Blood donation will also take place