Friday March 18, 2022

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm (TV)

James Odoch wants the current indecent run at Express FC to end when his charges take on URA FC in the league on Friday.#

The defending champions have won none of their past six games drawing five and losing the other and sit 7th on the log with 31 points after 20 match days.

Speaking ahead of the game against the Tax Collectors who are back in the title race, Odoch showed the importance of returning to winning ways.

“We’re done with our last training ahead of our game against URA FC on Friday,” he told the club website.

“Firstly we’ve taken a while without winning a game and that’s why we’re going to do everything to win against URA.

“We have a good record against URA FC but we can’t take that for granted, the boys are focused and I am positive we shall win”.

The Red Eagles have not lost to URA in their last five meetings in all competitions and would love to build on that.

However, they will have to do so minus key players Murushid Jjuuko, Mahad Kakooza, Nicholas Kasozi and goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa who are ruled out according to the club website.

Eric Kambale, Martin Kiiza and Godfrey Lwesibawa will be crucial for the hosts if they are to beat a URA side that sit third on the table with 38 points just eight behind leaders Vipers who have played one more game.

Match Facts

In the past 19 league meetings, Express has won just FOUR games. [L7, D8]

Nevertheless, the Red Eagles have not lost to URA since May 2020.