Oscar Ntambi now has his eyes on the 2WD after an impressive drive in the second round of the national rally championship in Iganga and Kaliro last weekend.

Ntambi exhibited a satisfying improvement in his Toyota Altezza in the two-day event, going all out to dominate the 2WD category.

With Asuman Muhammed as co-driver, the crew topped four of the six stages to win the event with a margin of 12 minutes and 46 seconds over second-placed Sadat Negomba.

“I started to appreciate my car more than ever before. Now I know what I can and can’t do with it. I gave my time to learn and adapt to new skills. And that’s why my performance is improving each event,” said Ntambi.

“The victory was a very good moment having fallen out of the Mbarara rally on the second day. I had not tasted a win as a 2WD contender. So this means a lot and it will be a benchmark for my future performance,” he added.

Oscar Ntambi and Asuman Muhammed Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The crew collected 20 maximum points to go third on the leaderboard with only two points behind the leader Ibrahim Pasuwa.

“This victory has given me high hopes again to fight for the 2WD title. When I dropped out of the Mbarara rally, I was a bit discouraged. But now, I am in a good position to chase the title and I believe I am a good driver,” he asserted.

Oscar Ntambi joined rallying in 2019 with a sprint at Garuga race track. The covid-19 pandemic held him back for a year until 2021 when he competed in the Clubman Rally Championship where he registered two victories.

Ntambi on his rally debut in 2019

The EMC Kaliro Rally was his second full NRC event.