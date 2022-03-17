FUFA Big League 2021-2022 (Match Day 17 Results):

Thursday, 17th March 2022

Nyamityobora 1-3 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kyetume 2-0 Maroons

Maroons MYDA 1-1 Kataka

Kataka Proline 0-3 Calvary

Calvary Kitara 1-1 Luweero United

Abdul-Karim Kasule scored a brace in Ndejje University’s 3-1 win on the road over Nyamityobora on match day 17 of the StarTimes FUFA Big League at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city.

Nicholas Luzige scored the other goal for the visitors to record their 6th victory in 16 matches played thus far.

It was a miserable day for the Abanyakare who featured in the Uganda Premier League during the 2018-2019 season before they slipped to the second division (FUFA Big League).

Currently on just 9 points, Nyamityobora cannot got past the 9th placed even if they win their three remaining games.

Ndejje University XI Vs Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora XI Vs Ndejje University

Nyamityobora and Ndejje University captains with the match officials prior to kick off

Meanwhile, Kyetume ascended the summit of the standings with a 2-0 home win over Maroons at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground.

Two second half goals from Emmanuel Kalyowa and January window signing Sharif Saaka gave the hosts maximum points in a well contested game.

Kalyowa struck home a beautiful free-kick on 63 minutes past goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol before Saaka put the game beyond the reach of Maroons with a solo effort two minutes to play.

The “Slaughters” who are coached by David Katono Mutono have 31 points from 17 matches, same number of points as Blacks Power who have a game less.

Meanwhile, 10 man Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) shared the spoils with Mbale based Kataka during a 1-all draw at the King George IV Memorial stadium, Tororo.

At the MTN Omondi Stadium, Proline suffered a 3-0 home loss to Calvary.

The contest between Kitara and Luweero United ended 1-all at the Masindi Municipal Stadium, Masindi.

Match day 18 will come on Thursday, 31st March 2022.

The top three clubs at the end of the season will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

The bottom three clubs shall be relegated to the respective regional leagues.