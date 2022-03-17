Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 21):

Onduparaka 1-0 Mbarara City

Mbarara City SC Villa 1-0 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Vipers 2-0 Busoga United

Onduparaka Football Club edged Mbarara City 1-0 during match day 21 of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua city on Wednesday, 16th March 2022.

Captain Muhammed Jaggarson Shaban scored the all-important goal on the evening in the third added minute of the first half, connecting home a free-kick by Mansoor Safi.

Mbarara City had a goal scored for Henry Musisi disallowed after an off-side call in the opening stanza.

This was the 5th victory for the Caterpillars as they now get to 21 points from 21 matches, same as Busoga United who lost 2-0 on the road to Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Mbarara City’s woes this season continued with the 12th defeat in 21 matches, remaining on 17 points, second from bottom.

Tooro United who visit BUL on Friday, 18th March 2022 is rock bottom with 12 points.

Emmanuel Oketch was named the pilsner man of the match.

Meanwhile, Vipers beat visiting Busoga United 2-0 during the early kick at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Defender Hilary Mukundane and second half subsistute Paul Mucureezi scored the goals in each half.

At the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, Sports Club Villa overcame Gaddafi 1-0.

Subsistute Benson Muhindo scored the only goal for the Jogoos in the 66th minute.

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: Michael Kagiri (G.K), John Rogers, Patrick Matovu, Ahmed Amayo, Dennis Ojara, Davis Mayanja, Ivan Okello, Ronald Mubiru, Emmanuel Oketch, Muhammad Shaban, Mansoor Safi

Subs: Hamza Geriga, Abas Kateregga, Norman Ojik, Gabriel Matata, Nathaniel Atamba, Ponsiano Ssegonja, Baden Mujahid

Head coach: Bosco Dudu

Mbarara City XI: Muhammad Ssekeba (G.K), Steven Othieno, Henry Musisi, Soulyeman Bamba, Ronald Otti, Solomon Okwalinga (Captain), Gaddafi Kacancu, Tom Kakaire, Najib Tusaba, Henry Kitegenyi, Jude Ssemugabi

Subs: Martin Elugat (G.K), John Adriko, Seiri Arigumaho, Ronald Edwok, Ivan Otude, Charles Sempa, Solomon Okello

Head coach: Sadic Sempigi

Match officials: