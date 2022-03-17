Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 21):

SC Villa 1-0 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Vipers 2-0 Busoga United

Busoga United Onduparaka 1-0 Mbarara City

Sports Club Villa attained their fifth victory of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League with a slim 1-0 home win over Gaddafi at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, 16th March 2022.

Super substitute Benson Muhindo scored the solitary goal on the sunny afternoon before a section of passionate fans.

The forward who had moments earlier replaced Nicholas Kabonge headed home past goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi off an inviting corner kick by Davis Ssekajja in the 66th minute.

Umar Lutalo was named the pilsner player of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.

Aerial battle between SC Villa and Gaddafi

The Jogoos are now 11th on the 16 team log with 22 points from 21 matches.

Gaddafi consequently suffered their 7th defeat of the season as they remain 8th on 26 points.

Meanwhile, Vipers extended their lead on the standings to four points with a routine 2-0 home win over Busoga United at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende during the early kick off duel.

Defender Hilary Mukundane and Paul Mucureezi were the scorers for the Venoms.

At the AbaBet Green Light stadium in Arua city, Onduparaka edged visiting Mbarara City 1-0 with captain Muhammed Shaban on target in the third added minute of the opening stanza.

Team Line Ups:

Sports Club Villa XI: Martin Ssenkooto (G.K), Fred Agandu, Fred Gift, Kenneth Ssemakula, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Ibrahim Sadam Juma (Captain), Sadam Masereka, Davis Ssekajja, Umar Lutalo, Nicholas Kabonge, Isaac Ogwang

Subs: Joseph Yiga (G.K), Shafiki Bakaki, Benson Muhindo, Iddi Abdulwahdi, Travis Mutyaba, Goffin Oyirwoth, Ali Bayo

Head coach: Petros Koukouras

Gaddafi XI Vs Sports Club Villa

Gaddafi XI: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Jamaldine Buchochera, Paul Musamali, Bakali Magumba, Isaac Isinde (Captain), Franco Onen, Richard Basangwa, Yunus Sibira, Sheif Batte, Alex Kitata, Amos Kirya

Subs: Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Nazil Sserwadda, Waiswa, Charles Ssebutinde, Steven Mugunchi, Godwin Kawaga, Brian Kalumba

Head coach: Peter Onen

Assistant coach: Hassan Zungu

Match officials: