Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 21):
- SC Villa 1-0 Gaddafi
- Vipers 2-0 Busoga United
- Onduparaka 1-0 Mbarara City
Sports Club Villa attained their fifth victory of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League with a slim 1-0 home win over Gaddafi at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, 16th March 2022.
Super substitute Benson Muhindo scored the solitary goal on the sunny afternoon before a section of passionate fans.
The forward who had moments earlier replaced Nicholas Kabonge headed home past goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi off an inviting corner kick by Davis Ssekajja in the 66th minute.
Umar Lutalo was named the pilsner player of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.
The Jogoos are now 11th on the 16 team log with 22 points from 21 matches.
Gaddafi consequently suffered their 7th defeat of the season as they remain 8th on 26 points.
Meanwhile, Vipers extended their lead on the standings to four points with a routine 2-0 home win over Busoga United at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende during the early kick off duel.
Defender Hilary Mukundane and Paul Mucureezi were the scorers for the Venoms.
At the AbaBet Green Light stadium in Arua city, Onduparaka edged visiting Mbarara City 1-0 with captain Muhammed Shaban on target in the third added minute of the opening stanza.
Team Line Ups:
Sports Club Villa XI: Martin Ssenkooto (G.K), Fred Agandu, Fred Gift, Kenneth Ssemakula, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Ibrahim Sadam Juma (Captain), Sadam Masereka, Davis Ssekajja, Umar Lutalo, Nicholas Kabonge, Isaac Ogwang
Subs: Joseph Yiga (G.K), Shafiki Bakaki, Benson Muhindo, Iddi Abdulwahdi, Travis Mutyaba, Goffin Oyirwoth, Ali Bayo
Head coach: Petros Koukouras
Gaddafi XI: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Jamaldine Buchochera, Paul Musamali, Bakali Magumba, Isaac Isinde (Captain), Franco Onen, Richard Basangwa, Yunus Sibira, Sheif Batte, Alex Kitata, Amos Kirya
Subs: Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Nazil Sserwadda, Waiswa, Charles Ssebutinde, Steven Mugunchi, Godwin Kawaga, Brian Kalumba
Head coach: Peter Onen
Assistant coach: Hassan Zungu
Match officials:
- Center Referee: Ali Sabila Chelengat
- Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya
- Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra
- Fourth official: Muzamiru Waiswa
- Match assessor: Samuel Turyomurirwe