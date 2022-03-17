Late Courtney Jarrett Memorial Tournament (U-10, U-12 & U-15):

St Andrew’s playground, Kasaala – Luweero

Saturday, 23rd April 2022

Management of Della Torre Football Academy has intensified the preparations for the first edition of the late Courtney Jarrett memorial tournament.

This tournament will be played by young teens in the age categories of U-10, U-12 and U-15.

The day-long event will be held at St Andrew’s playground, Kasaala in Luweero district on Saturday, 23rd April 2022.

Della Torre players in a prayer session (Credit: David Isabirye)

Siraje Kabuye, the chief executive director of Della Torre Football Academy explains the essence of this tournament that is held in memory of the late Courtney Jarrett.

“As we remember the life of Courtney Jarrett, one of our founders, a tournament in his honour has been organized. This will be held on Saturday, 23rd April 2022. For additional information, interested parties will call on 0755439230.” Kabuye revealed.

Teams from Luweero, Kampala, Mpigi and Wakiso are expected with registration fee at 50,000/= per under age team (U-10, U-12 and U-15.

Each of the teams will be assured free lunch.

Prizes:

The outstanding performers will be rewarded with trophies, balls and medals.