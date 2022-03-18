2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21):

BUL 2-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Express 1-1 URA

BUL Football Club returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over Tooro United at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city on Friday, 18th March 2022.

Simon Peter Oketch and Ibrahim Nsimbe scored the two goals in the second stanza of the well contested game.

BUL players celebrate one of their two goals against Tooro United at Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe

After a goal-less opening stanza, the game was lit up with Oketch’s opener three minutes into the final half.

Oketch scored past goalkeeper Simon Mawiya after being set up by Karim Ndugwa.

Ibrahim Nsimbe against Tooro United’s Hussein Mwanje (right)

Karim Ndugwa against Tooro United at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city

Nsimbe got the second goal in the 66th minute to put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.

There was only one caution in the game, coming to BUL’s Hilary Onek on the hour mark as indicated by the referee Paul Turyamureeba.

Onek had moments earlier replaced teenager Reagan Kalyowa.

Simon Peter Oketch holds the man of the placard

Oketch was named pilsner player of the match, winning a plaque and cash worth Shs. 100,000.

BUL won their 10th game of the season in 21 matches as they have now collected 36 points, returning to the top four after displacing Arua Hill.

Tooro United suffered their 15th defeat in the campaign, remaining on 12 points, rock bottom on the 16 team log.

BUL XI Vs Tooro United

Team Line Ups:

BUL XI: John Okurut (G.K), Douglas Muganga, Richard Ayiko, Walter Ochora, George Kasonko, Ibrahim Kazindula, Simon Peter Oketch, Reagan Kalyowa, Martin Aprem, Ibrahim Nsimbe, Karim Ndugwa

Subs: Emmanuel Kalyowa (G.K), Hillary Onek, Jerome Kirya, Aggrey Madoi, Richard Wandyaka, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Pascal Ngobi

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

Tooro United XI Vs BUL

Tooro United XI: Simon Mawiya (G.K), Gerrald Lubanjwa, Rashid Lubega, Musa Docca, Adrian Sserugo, Apollo Kagogwe, Hussein Mwanje, Mohammed Ssenoga, Isaac Mpagi, Mark Nsubuga, Mohammed Nsereko

Subs: Kenneth Lukyamuzi (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Rogers Mulungi, Louis Boca, Faisal Kazibwe, Edward Kawoya, Abdul Karim Lukwata

Ibrahim Kirya, Tooro United head coach

Head Coach: Ibrahim Kirya

Center Referee: Paul Turyamureeba

BUL head coach Alex Isabirye interracts with the referees

Photography accredited to Andrew Talenga