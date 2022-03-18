2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21):

Express 1-1 URA

URA BUL 2-0 Tooro United

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) squandered a goal lead during their 1-all draw on the road to the defending champions Express at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Friday, 18th March 2022.

Paul Patrick Mbowa gave URA the lead on the half hour mark as the visitors took command of the first half, 1-0.

URA players celebrate their opening goal (Credit: URA FC Media)

The Red Eagles got the equalizer through Eric Kenzo Kambale with 18 minutes to play after being assisted by John Byamukama.

This was URA’s 9th draw in 21 matches as they remain third on the 16 team log with 39 points.

For Express, it was their 11th stalemate from 21 matches as well getting to 32 points as they remained 7th on the table standings.

Meanwhile, BUL returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over Tooro United at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city.

Simon Peter Oketch and Ibrahim Nsimbe scored BUL’s two goals in the second half.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Otim (G.K), Enock Walusimbi, Sadiq Ssekyembe, Isa Lumu, Ssebagala, Daniel Shabene, John Byamukama, Ivan Mayanja, Joseph Akandwanaho, Eric Kambale, Charles Musiige

Subs: Chrispus Kusiima (G.K), Deus Bukenya, Arthur Kiggundu, Mustafa Kiragga, Martin Kizza, Faizal Ssekyanzi, George Senkaaba

Head coach: James Odoch

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiro, Hudu Mulikyi, Patrick Mbowa, Ivan Sserubiri, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kagimu (Captain), Viane Ssekajugo, Steven Mukwala, Cromwel Rwothomio

Subs: James Alitho (G.K), Fesali Najib, Ronald Kigongo, Brian Nkuubi, Moses Sseruyidde, Jackson Nunda, Ibrahim Juma Dada

Head coach: Sam Timbe