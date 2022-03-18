Despite Gaddafi FC denying reports of axing Coach Peter Onen, the coach has confirmed the developments.

As quoted by Daily Monitor, Onen who has been in charge of the newly promoted side since side-lining Mubarak Wamboya to the role of deputy after match day five said he has been sacked.

“Yes it is true,” Onen confirmed his shocking sacking to Monitor Sport on Thursday afternoon.

“The reports say the performance wasn’t good but we [the team) is even ahead of the ones [SC villa] that beat us. You’re a new team in the top league and can’t say that you’ll beat every team that you face.”

Rumour started circulating that the club had instead suspended and not sacked Onen following a 1-0 defeat against SC Villa.

See more Disregard and treat it as a false information concerning the sacking of Coach Peter Onen 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nuoIqelZxV — Gaddafi Football Club (@Gaddafifc) March 17, 2022

“Disregard and treat it as false information concerning the sacking of Coach Peter Onen,” Gaddafi FC posted on their social media pages.

At the moment, the Jinja based side lie 8th on the log with 26 points after 21 games.