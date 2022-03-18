FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

First Round, Second Leg

Sunday, 20th March 2022

Ethiopia vs Uganda

Uganda U17 Women’s National Football Team left the country on Friday afternoon to Ethiopia’s Capital Adis Ababa ahead of the return leg in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

A team comprised of 20 players departed Entebbe International Airport on Friday afternoon confident and hoping for a positive result away.

Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi believes there have been changes between the first leg two weeks ago and now with emphasis put on being efficient in front of goal.

“It was unfortunate that we conceded two late goals in the first leg but that is what we have worked on since that game. There has also been emphasis on effectiveness when we get the scoring chances. Despite, playing away, I have the belief that this group is capable of getting a good result and we advance to the next level.” He said.

Defender Faridah Namirimu who missed the first leg because her passport wasn’t processed in time is now available and has travelled with the team.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will take on South Africa at the next stage.

It should be noted that this is the second time that Uganda is taking part in the Qualifiers of this category.

The first appearance came in 2019 where Uganda was on the verge of making it to the World Cup but the tournament was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Uganda had eliminated Ethiopia and Tanzania and had been pitted against Cameroon in the final qualifying round.

Travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Sharon Kaidu, Bridget Yuko Nansamba, Hairat Babirye

Defenders: Patience Nabulobi, Faridah Namirimu, Desire Katisi Natooro, Rebecca Nandhego, Sharifah Nakimera, Esther Namusoke

Midfielders: Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago, Phiona Nabulime, Krusoom Namutebi, Dorcus Kisakye, Esther Nangendo

Forwards: Catherine Nagadya, Brenda Munyana, Shamusa Najjuma, Sumaya Nalumu, Kamiyat Naigaga