FUFA Women Super League

Matchday Seven

Saturday, 19th March 2022

She Corporate FC vs She Maroons FC

Kickoff:3PM

She Corporate FC have a chance to stretch their gap at the top of the log to nine this weekend as FUFA Women Super League enters matchday seven.

The run away leaders host neighbours She Maroons FC in the first game of matchday seven and the ultimate target is to collect maximum points off the new comers.

The Sharks will go nine points clear at the top should they pick all three points in Saturday’s encounter at MUBS Arena, Nakawa.

She Corporate have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season winning five of the six games played so far with the other ending in a draw. They also remain the only unbeaten team in the league.

Last week, the Nakawa based side picked victory on the road against Olila High School WFC in Soroti thanks to Favor Nambatya’s lone goal.

Coach Isa Hassan is oozing with confidence ahead of the game against She Maroons and believes the team is in the best shape to secure victory.

“I’m really happy that we have had a good run so far. I thank the players for the commitment shown so far and our target is to continue with the same spirit. We want to take one game at a time because every team posses a different challenge.” He said.

She Corporate welcome the Prison Sentries who come into Saturday’s clash on the back of winning their first game of the season.

She Maroons defeated Rines SS WFC 2-0 last weekend but remain in the drop zone and coach Alex Sida will hope that the result from last weekend can spur them against the table leaders.