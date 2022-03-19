Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 (Round of 16):

Saturday, 19th March 2022 (Kick-off time is 3 PM):

Vipers Vs Kataka – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Booma Vs Tipsa – Masindi Municipal Stadium, Masindi

The opening matches at the round of 16 stage in the 48th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup kick off on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Mbale based Kataka, a second division club will visit the hitherto intimidating St Mary’s Kitende fortress to face the cup holders Vipers.

Kataka’s head coach Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango is confident that they will stage a spirited performance against Vipers as they eye the quarter final berth against the defending champions.

“We are confident of a gallant performance. We know that we are playing away from home but sure of a brave display” Awachango revealed.

He will bank on former Vipers’ junior team goalkeeper Edward Kasibante, January window recruit Raymond Derrick Onyai, Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa, Baba Joel Onziku and Swamad Okur, dreadlocked workaholic midfielder Francis Odongo, left back Peter Lusimbula, Nansur Nandala among others for inspiration.

Kataka’s dependable player Nasur Nandala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kataka’s immediate game was that 1-all draw away to MYDA during the FUFA Big League on Thursday in Tororo as they had only 24 hour’s recovery as well as a the journey from Mbale to Wakiso.

Kataka had initially lost 1-0 to Rushekere Growers at the round of 64 courtesy of Rocky Ayebare’s goal before appealing the decision to progress.

During the round of 32, Kataka eliminated West Nile based regional side Paidha Black Angels 2-0 in Mbale with Baba Joel Onziku and Swamad Okur on target.

Vipers is a different entity when at home and shall be eyeing a routine victory to progress for the round of 16 having played two matches away from their home ground.

The cup holders kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 win away at Kabale Municipal Stadium over Kigezi Home Boyz during the round of 64.

They also won away at Kalongo United 3-0 during the round of 32.

Vipers is expected to name a strong team with the likes of b Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora, Congolese center forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Najib Yiga, Siraje Sentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Bright Anukani, Dissan Galiwango and others all expected to feature for the club managed by a Brazilian, Robert Oliveria.

Bobosi Byaruhanga will play a pivotal role for Vipers in the middle of the pack against Kataka Credit: John Batanudde

In the other game on the same day, Booma face the all-conquering TIPSA.

TIPSA eliminated top flight side Arua Hill during the round of 64, recovering from 2 goals down to win a tense shoot out 5-4.

At the round of 32, TIPSA saw off FUFA Big League side Kitara 1-0.

Booma humbled Nyamityobora 3-0 at the round of 64 with talisman Clinton Asiimwe scoring a hat-trick.

The Masindi based club then ejected Kajjansi United 1-0 during the stage of 32.

The respective winners will progress to the quarter-final stage.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Other games:

Sunday 20th March:

Police Vs Mbale Heroes – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Mbarara City Vs Iganga Young – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Monday 21st March:

Wakiso Giants Vs UPDF – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Tuesday 22nd March:

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs BUL – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Express Vs Villa (Round of 32) – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Wednesday 23rd March:

Maroons Vs Ndejje University – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Sunday 3rd April:

Onduparaka Vs Express/SC Villa – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city

Cash Structure: