Kayunga District Schools Football Qualifiers 2022:

Round of 16 (Selected Results):

Namagabi S.S 1-0 Uganda Martyrs SS

Uganda Martyrs SS Namagabi SS 2-0 Busaana

Busaana Namagabi SS 2-0 Bugerere High School

Namagabi Secondary School had an impressive showing during the Kayunga district football championship.

Namagabi SS won all their three games during the round of 16 stage, scoring five goals and conceding none in the three games played.

Faizo Kiyega scored the all-important goal during their 1-0 win over Uganda Martyrs SS at the Busaana playground.

Namagabi SS player in attention

They maintained their dominance with a 2-0 win against Busaana SS.

Edward Mugerwa and Jacob Opendu scored in the 47th and 52nd minutes respectively.

During the final game, Namagabi SS again triumphed 2-0 over Bugerere High School.

Brian Kenyi opened the scoring business as early as the third minute.

Jamil Musoke capped the icing on the cake with the second goal on 50 minutes.

The achievement means that Namagabi S.S qualified for the Greater Mukono championship where the zonal qualifiers will be played in the coming week.

Three schools will qualify for the national finals that will be staged in the West Nile region city of Arua.