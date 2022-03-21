2022 USSSA Kampala Football Qualifiers:

Rubaga Division (Selected Results):

Nateete Muslim 0-7 St Andrew’s Kaggwa, Gombe High School

St Andrew’s Kaggwa, Gombe High School St Andrew’s Kaggwa, Gombe High School 6-0 Lubiri S.S

Lubiri S.S Lubiri S.S 3-3 Vienna S.S

Vienna S.S Vienna 0-3 St Andrew’s Kaggwa, Gombe High School

St Andrew’s Kaggwa, Gombe High School Uganda Martyr’s High School, Lubaga 1-1 St Andrew’s Kaggwa, Gombe High School

St Andrews’ Kaggwa, Gombe High School marched to the zonal championship in Kampala city school’s football event.

The Kawaala based school won three of their four group games in Rubaga Division, drawing the other.

In these four matches, they scored 17 goals and conceded once.

They commenced with a 3-0 victory over Vienna, before being held 1-all against Uganda Martyrs’ High School.

Their biggest score-line was 7-0 against Nateete Muslim.

There were three sets of braces from Yusuf Mimosa, Shugai Kalisa and Steven Mwanje before Sudace Kakooza added the other.

Gombe High School head coach Godfrey Maato Kireewa talks to the players (Credit: David Isabirye)

The latest score was St Andrew’s Kaggwa, Gombe High School’s 6-0 win over Lubiri S.S.

Paul Busolo, Oscar Mawa each netted two goals. The other two goals came from Yasir Mimosa and Travis Mutyaba.

The final group game in Rubaga Division will be played on Monday, March 21, 2022 as Uganda Martyrs’ Lubaga takes on Lubiri S.S at the Uganda Martyr’s playground in Rubaga.

This game will determine who tops the group in Rubaga Division between Uganda Martyr’s High School, Lubaga and St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School.

“St Andrew’s Kaggwa Gombe High is a new school on the block. We shall keep working hard and focused ahead of the zonal qualifiers. The target is to qualify for the national finals.” Nimrod Kintu, a member of the technical team remarked.

St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Two schools will join the other successful schools from the rest of the divisions that make up Kampala city as Makindye, Central, Nakawa and Kawempe for the zone qualifiers.

Kampala city will qualify four schools for the national finals that will be held in Arua city come May 2022.