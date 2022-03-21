FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers | First Round, Return Leg

Ethiopia 1-1 Uganda (Agg: Ethiopia 3-3 Uganda)

Ethiopia advanced on away goals rule

Uganda’s journey in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers came to an end on Sunday after getting eliminated by Ethiopia.

In the return leg of the first qualifying stage, Uganda and Ethiopia played out a one-all draw at Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, a result that played in Ethiopia’s favor.

Just like it was the case in the first leg at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, Uganda took the lead but failed to hold on with Ethiopia rallying back to sail through.

Shakira Nyinagahirwa fired Uganda into the lead in the 34th minute but Ethiopia fought back through Eyerusalem Wondemu who scored in the 77th minute.

The result meant Ethiopia advanced to the second round on away goals rule given the fact that the first leg ended in a two-all draw.

Ethiopia will therefore face South Africa at the next stage.