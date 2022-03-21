Wakiso Giants FC head coach Alex Gitta was impressed with the performance his charges put up as they dispatched UPDF FC in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The Purple Sharks eliminated The Army side at the round of 16, thanks to a commanding 3-0 win in the game played at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso on Monday.

Moses Aliro orchestrated the damage on UPDF FC scoring a brace before Ibrahim ‘Owen’ Kasule added the other goal.

Wakiso Giants players celebrate one of their goals against UPDF at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Gitta lauded his players for putting up a brilliant display to overcome UPDF FC, the same opponent they had faced in the League five days ago.

“I would like to thank the boys for the performance exhibited today. They were able to execute our tactical plan. It is not easy to face the same team in a space of five days and get maximum points off them but we did so,” indicated Gitta.

The Coach stated that they are still on the right course of achieving their target in the tournament and hoping the team can fight on at the next stage.

“Now that we are through to the Quarterfinals, it is really exciting. Our target at the start was to play a minimum of five games in Uganda Cup this season. We have so far played three and we hope to carry the same mentality at the next level.” He said.

Action between Wakiso Giants FC and UPDF FC (Photo by Wakiso Giants FC Media)

Wakiso Giants FC eliminated Kiyinda Boys FC at the round of 64 (1-0) and also dumped out Tooro United FC at the round of 32, winning 5-2.

The competition returns on Tuesday 22nd March 2022 with two matches.

Soltilo Bright Stars play BUL during a round of 16 game at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

The pending round of 32 contest between rivals Express and Sports Club Villa will also be played on the same day at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.