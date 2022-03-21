Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 (Round of 16):

Monday, March 21, 2022 Result:

Wakiso Giants 3-0 UPDF

Wakiso Giants Football Club qualified to the quarter final of the 48th edition for Stanbic Uganda Cup competition.

This happened after a 3-0 win over Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) during the round of 16 stage played at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Moses Aliro Okabo, a former player at KCCA scored both goals, one from each half and another from Ibrahim “Owen” Kasule.

Aliro scored the opener after 7 minutes, a decent header off Ibrahim Kasule’s inviting cross from the right flank.

He again found the second 6 minutes into the second half with an explicit finish the advancing goalkeeper Brian “Ziggi” Bwete.

Kasule capped the icing on the cake with the third goal in the 69th minute after a close range finish off Ivan Bogere’s pass.

Action between Wakiso Giants and UPDF at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium. The won side won 3-0 (Credit: Wakiso Giants FC Media)

This is the third win for the Purple Sharks in this competition after they beat Kiyinda Boys 1-0 at the Ssaza ground in Mityana during the round of 64.

Wakiso Giants then humiliated Kyetume 5-2 at the round of 32 with striker Samuel Ssenyonjo (on loan from KCCA) getting a hat-trick as captain Hassan Ssenyonjo got an odd goal (his first at the club) as well as another from Tom Masiko.

Ezra Bidda got a brace for Kyetume’s two goals.

Alex Gitta’s Wakiso Giants join the quarter final round where they are assured of at least Shs. 6,000,000.

Other advanced clubs include the reigning cup holders; Vipers, Booma, former winners Mbale Heroes and Mbarara City.

Upcoming games:

The competition returns on Tuesday 22nd March 2022 with two matches.

Soltilo Bright Stars play BUL during a round of 16 game at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

The pending round of 32 contest between rivals Express and Sports Club Villa will also be played on the same day at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Team Line Ups:

Wakiso Giants XI: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Grant Matsiko, Simon Namwanja, Edward Satulo, Joshua Lubwama, Bukenya, Ibrahim Kasule, Hassan Ssenyonjo (Captain), Titus Ssematimba, Moses Aliro, Samuel Ssenyonjo

Subs: Samson Kirya (G.K), Rahmat Senfuka, Tom Masiko, Alex Komakech, Alinda, Steven Bogere, Sharif Kimbowa

Head coach: Alex Gitta

UPDF XI: Brian Bwete (G.K), James Begisa, Geofrey Ssande, Julius Kisambira, Aggrey Kirya, Rodgers Adriko, Musa Mudde, Ibrahim Wamannah, Frank Yiga, Ivan Ahimbisibwe

Subs: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Philip Taban, Robert Omunuk, Salim Huud, Ezekiel Katende, Ambrose Kigozi, Denis Ssekitoleko

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Other games:

Vipers 3-0 Kataka

Kataka Booma 2-0 Tipsa

Tipsa Police 0-1 Mbale Heroes

Mbale Heroes Mbarara City 4-0 Iganga Young

Tuesday 22nd March:

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs BUL – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Express Vs Villa (Round of 32) – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Wednesday 23rd March:

Maroons Vs Ndejje University – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Sunday 3rd April: